Ronald GOLDMAN

Age 87, of Lilydale Passed away September 18, 2020, the last day of the Jewish year. Preceded in death by parents, Frieda & Sidney; and sister and brother-in-law, Fern Sher (Neil). Survived by wife, Shirley; children, Jane (Joseph) Goldberger, Tom (Tracy); and grandchildren, Sarah Nides (Dustin), Benjamin & Sadie. Ronny, as Shirley affectionately called him, was born in St. Paul & graduated from St. Paul Central High School and the University of Minnesota. He grew up in St. Paul, served in the Army and Army reserve, completing his service as a Captain. He married his life long love Shirley in 1956 at the Temple of Aaron, sharing 64 wonderful years. They began their lives together in St. Paul and Mendota Heights, where they raised their two children, later moving to Scottsdale in 1984, then returning home in 2019, where he and Shirley were embraced by the community at Villas of Lilydale. They have made lifelong friends wherever they lived and cherish those friendships. Ron enjoyed sharing a few jokes, relished time with his family and happy hours with Shirley and their friends. His happiest moments though, were quiet times with Shirley kvelling proudly about their pride and joy, their family. At their simchas, he was the proudest dad and Poppy in the room. The funeral service was held September 18, 2020. Zoom Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7:00pm. Please email zoom3@ hodroffepstein.com
