1/
Ronald GOLDMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87, of Lilydale Passed away September 18, 2020, the last day of the Jewish year. Preceded in death by parents, Frieda & Sidney; and sister and brother-in-law, Fern Sher (Neil). Survived by wife, Shirley; children, Jane (Joseph) Goldberger, Tom (Tracy); and grandchildren, Sarah Nides (Dustin), Benjamin & Sadie. Ronny, as Shirley affectionately called him, was born in St. Paul & graduated from St. Paul Central High School and the University of Minnesota. He grew up in St. Paul, served in the Army and Army reserve, completing his service as a Captain. He married his life long love Shirley in 1956 at the Temple of Aaron, sharing 64 wonderful years. They began their lives together in St. Paul and Mendota Heights, where they raised their two children, later moving to Scottsdale in 1984, then returning home in 2019, where he and Shirley were embraced by the community at Villas of Lilydale. They have made lifelong friends wherever they lived and cherish those friendships. Ron enjoyed sharing a few jokes, relished time with his family and happy hours with Shirley and their friends. His happiest moments though, were quiet times with Shirley kvelling proudly about their pride and joy, their family. At their simchas, he was the proudest dad and Poppy in the room. The funeral service was held September 18, 2020. Zoom Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7:00pm. Please email zoom3@ hodroffepstein.com for the Zoom link. Donations may be made to the Chabad of Greater St. Paul https:// www.spchabad.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/3721288/jewish/Donate-Form.htm or Temple of Aaron https:// templeofaaron.org/membership/giving/give-now/ Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Please email zoom3@ hodroffepstein.com for the Zoom link
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved