Age 67 Died on July 19, 2020 Ronald was a 1971 graduate of Mahtomedi High School. He was born on the east side of St. Paul and eventually established roots in Forest Lake, MN where he was the proud owner of Holmdahl's Painting and Decorating for over 20 years before retiring. Ronny was an avid hunter and lover of the outdoors. He is survived by daughters, Crystal Cadle and Britt LaShomb, his life-long friend, Dolly Holmdahl, as well as two grandkids and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Hirsh, his brothers, David and Dan Holmdahl, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Greg Holmdahl. Due to COVID, we will have a small, private service at Ronny's home on Sunday, July 26.









