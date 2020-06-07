Loving Husband January 31, 1929 — May 31, 2020 60 Year Resident of Saint Paul Park Ron, age 91, a kind and gentle soul, passed away peacefully on May 31st, 2020 at White Pines Assisted Living after a courageous 16 month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mary Becker, his brothers Merlin and Leroy Becker, other family members and dear friends. Ron is survived by Theresa (Anibas) his loving wife of over 64 years, his sister, Marcie Jilk, many beloved nieces, nephews and godchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many, many very dear friends. A devout Catholic and man of strong faith, Ron was a very active member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church for 60 years. Ron was also a 40 year member of the Saint Paul Park - Newport Lions Club. Due to the current restrictions to gather safely because of the covid-19 virus, we will celebrate Ron's beautiful life well lived later this summer or early fall as the restrictions are lifted with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and reception. 'You are so loved and will be sorely missed by many!