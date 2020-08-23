1/1
Ronald H. BECKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Husband Jan 31, 1929 - May 31, 2020 60 Year Resident of Saint Paul Park. Ron, age 91, a kind and gentle soul, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020. He is survived by Theresa (Anibas) his loving wife of over 64 years as well as many extended family and friends. Memorial Mass will be 11 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park with visitation starting at 9:30 am until the time of service. Facemasks will be REQUIRED. Interment in the church cemetery. For the health and safety of all who knew and loved Ron, the luncheon will not be held following the burial.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved