Loving Husband Jan 31, 1929 - May 31, 2020 60 Year Resident of Saint Paul Park. Ron, age 91, a kind and gentle soul, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020. He is survived by Theresa (Anibas) his loving wife of over 64 years as well as many extended family and friends. Memorial Mass will be 11 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park with visitation starting at 9:30 am until the time of service. Facemasks will be REQUIRED. Interment in the church cemetery. For the health and safety of all who knew and loved Ron, the luncheon will not be held following the burial.