Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
Ronald H. DOREE Obituary
Loving Husband Dad and PaPa Age 70 of St. Paul, passed away on July 6, 2019. Survived by wife of 37 years, Donna; children, Chris (Ashley Cristello) and Stephanie (Elisabeth); granddaughter, Adriana; brother, Richard (Karen); many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial service 11:30 AM Wednesday, July 10 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday and from 10:30-11:30 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 8, 2019
