Age 69, of Eagan, MN Passed away on May 30, 2020 Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother, Howard and Dorothy Hegman, and his brother Kenneth. He is survived by sons Jeffrey, Jonathan [Melissa], and daughter, Stephanie. Also survived by sister, Carol [Dave] Ganz and other relatives and friends. He enjoyed a long career at Thermo King Corporation of Bloomington, MN., from 1972 to present day. Ron was a beloved dad, and an avid boater and fisherman at his second home, the Hackensack-Walker area, in his spare time. Special thanks to the caregivers at Mount Olivet Nursing Home of Minneapolis. A memorial service will be held at a later date.