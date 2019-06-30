|
Loving Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother and Uncle Age 83, passed away on June 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by sister, Marlene Duncan. Survived by loving wife of 43 years, Sheryl; children, Ann Noeker and Roshelle (Mick) Verdeck; grandchildren, Sully and Elsie; sister, Janet Harbour; brother, John (Deb) Noeker; forever loyal companion, Jake; nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Thursday (July 18, 2019) 3:30 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 2:30 PM. Celebration of Life 4:30 PM at K & J Special Occasions, Victorian Room, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019