Ronald Herbert HAACK
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82, of Ft. Wayne, IN Formerly of the Twin Cities, born June 18, 1937 in St. Paul to Herbert & Eleanor Haack, passed away February 22, 2020 in Ft. Wayne, IN. Ronald graduated with distinction in 1955 from Wilson High School, St. Paul and later the University of Minnesota in Electrical Engineering. He retired after 26 years from General Electric Aviation and was a member of the Trinity English Lutheran Church in Ft. Wayne, IN. Ronald is preceded in death by his brother, Allen and sister, Marlene (Marlin) Christofferson. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 19th. Please call and RSVP to Henry W. Anderson Mortuary to receive the time and location if you plan on attending. Ronald will be laid to rest at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the Nature Conservatory. Henry W. Anderson (612)729-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
3640 23rd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 729-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved