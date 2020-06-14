Age 82, of Ft. Wayne, IN Formerly of the Twin Cities, born June 18, 1937 in St. Paul to Herbert & Eleanor Haack, passed away February 22, 2020 in Ft. Wayne, IN. Ronald graduated with distinction in 1955 from Wilson High School, St. Paul and later the University of Minnesota in Electrical Engineering. He retired after 26 years from General Electric Aviation and was a member of the Trinity English Lutheran Church in Ft. Wayne, IN. Ronald is preceded in death by his brother, Allen and sister, Marlene (Marlin) Christofferson. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 19th. Please call and RSVP to Henry W. Anderson Mortuary to receive the time and location if you plan on attending. Ronald will be laid to rest at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the Nature Conservatory. Henry W. Anderson (612)729-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.