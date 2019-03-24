Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
401 Concord St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
401 Concord St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald HERNANDEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Floyd" HERNANDEZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald "Floyd" HERNANDEZ Obituary
Age 72, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16th, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John & Margaret Hernandez; brother Roger Hernandez; sister Gloria Hernandez; nephew Roger Hernandez Jr. & daughter Rosalinda 'Rea' Hernandez. Survived by son Ronald Hernandez Jr (Martina); ex-wife Rosalinda "Rea" Carroll; granddaughters Mercedez (Fernando) Barrera; Sadé (Jacob); Tianna, Mya & Sofia; great-grand children Andrea; Selena, & Lorenzo and many other loving nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Floyd was a musician and barber in the Twin Cities for most of his life. He loved reminiscing with family & friends and would not turn down a trip to White Castle at any given moment. Mass will be held Tuesday March 26th 11am, visitation 1 hour prior to mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe 401 Concord St., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.