Age 72, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16th, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John & Margaret Hernandez; brother Roger Hernandez; sister Gloria Hernandez; nephew Roger Hernandez Jr. & daughter Rosalinda 'Rea' Hernandez. Survived by son Ronald Hernandez Jr (Martina); ex-wife Rosalinda "Rea" Carroll; granddaughters Mercedez (Fernando) Barrera; Sadé (Jacob); Tianna, Mya & Sofia; great-grand children Andrea; Selena, & Lorenzo and many other loving nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Floyd was a musician and barber in the Twin Cities for most of his life. He loved reminiscing with family & friends and would not turn down a trip to White Castle at any given moment. Mass will be held Tuesday March 26th 11am, visitation 1 hour prior to mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe 401 Concord St., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019