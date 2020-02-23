|
|
Passed away unexpectedly at his home in South St. Paul on February 16, 2020, at the age of 76. He is preceded in death by wife Donna "Stass" Stassen Olson and son in law Mark. He is survived by 3 children, Mike (Mona), Ronda, & Dan (Denise); 4 grandchildren, Randy, Aidan, Alec & Alecia; 2 great-grandchildren Tristan & Keira. There will be a gathering of friends on Saturday, February 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. SSP. Ronald was a retired union carpenter.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020