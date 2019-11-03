Home

More Obituaries for Ronald ARCAND
Ronald J. ARCAND

Ronald J. ARCAND Obituary
Age 92, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully October 14, 2019 Survived by wife Theresa who he was married to for 70 wonderful years, sons David (Linda), Bob, John, Tom (Michelle), and daughter Diane Rupp (Doug), also grandchildren and great grandchildren. He served as a proud Merchant Marine in WWII. Retired from Flint Hills Refinery and entertained all of us through the years with his spectacular singing voice. Many memories were made at the cabin on Church Pine Lake, WI and at their backyard pool in Cottage Grove. Special thanks to ALL at White Pine Assisted Living for helping Ron and our family through a difficult time with their special care, kindness and support along with HealthPartners hospice. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Ida Arcand and sister Dorothy (Anderson). Private family service will be held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
