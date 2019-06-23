Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL
803 W. Larpenteur Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald MICKUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. MICKUS Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald J. MICKUS Sr. Obituary
Age 90 — Of St. Paul Passed away June 21, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Sharon; daughter, Lynn Wolfe; and son, Wayne. Survived by children, Deb (Larry) Hudella, Ron Jr. (Jean), Jim (Julie), and Jerry (Angie); son-in-law, Tom Wolfe; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Memorial service 2:00 PM Thursday, June 27 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation from 1-2 PM Thursday at Roselawn Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now