|
|
Age 90 — Of St. Paul Passed away June 21, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Sharon; daughter, Lynn Wolfe; and son, Wayne. Survived by children, Deb (Larry) Hudella, Ron Jr. (Jean), Jim (Julie), and Jerry (Angie); son-in-law, Tom Wolfe; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Memorial service 2:00 PM Thursday, June 27 at ROSELAWN CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation from 1-2 PM Thursday at Roselawn Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019