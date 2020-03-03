|
Age 71 of Hastings Passed away peacefully at his home on February 27, 2020. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Gladys. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane; sons, Craig and Brent; siblings, Sue Ciferno and Randy Petrofske; siblings-in-law, Myles Wagner and Terese (Wayne) Amazi; uncle, Duane (Barb) Uhl; and nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 2 PM at the Celts Pub, 200 3rd St. Farmington, MN. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2020