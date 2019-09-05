|
|
Age 88, of South St. Paul Ron died on September 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Survived by children, Debra (Paul) Zambino and Wendy Sederstrom; grandchildren, Samara and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Caylin, Vincent and Adaya; siblings, Grant (Marilyn), Patricia Halverson and Paul (Cheryl); and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday, September 7th at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019