Ronald J. SIEBENALER
1952 - 2020
Age 67, of Hastings Passed Away at Home October 2, 2020 He was born in Hastings on October 10, 1952 to Paul and Lucille (Endres) Siebenaler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Curtis Rauvola. Ronald is survived by his siblings, Dolores (Joe) Auge, Arlene Rauvola, Mary Ann (Lawrence) Kimmes, Judy (Gene) Kimmes, Gary (Sue) Siebenaler, Alvin Siebenaler and Darold (Peggy) Siebenaler; other relatives and his many friends at Lifeworks. Due to COVID-19 a PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 11:00 AM at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Hampton. The family of Ronnie would like to extend a very special Thank You to the staff of Lifeworks and REM for their many years of dedicated care. (651) 437-9419 hastingsmnfuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mathias Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
