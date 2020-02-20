|
Beloved Dad & Grandpa Age 87 Passed away on February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Jeane and infant daughter, Teresa. Survived by children, Allen, Roy, Jeanie Murray (Tim) and Misty Gilbertson (Brian); grandchildren, Jason, Kelsey, Ashley, Jeana, Hailey and Hannah; great-grandson, Camden; brothers and sisters; feline companion, Snickers and other family and friends. Memorial Service, Sunday, February 23rd at 2:00 pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour before the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020