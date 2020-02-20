Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944

Ronald J. STRONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. STRONG Obituary
Beloved Dad & Grandpa Age 87 Passed away on February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Jeane and infant daughter, Teresa. Survived by children, Allen, Roy, Jeanie Murray (Tim) and Misty Gilbertson (Brian); grandchildren, Jason, Kelsey, Ashley, Jeana, Hailey and Hannah; great-grandson, Camden; brothers and sisters; feline companion, Snickers and other family and friends. Memorial Service, Sunday, February 23rd at 2:00 pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour before the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -