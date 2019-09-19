Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Palace at Osceola
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Age 80 of St. Paul Survived by his children, Michael (Laurie), Ann, Caroline (Michael) Kinne, Jim (Diane) and John; grandchildren, Nicholas (Leah), Andrew (Sarah), Samuel (Taylor), Benjamin (Bri), Robert (Grace), Chris and Brian; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lucy, Addison, Harper and Kayson and sister Mary Flaherty. Preceded in death by his wife Sandra and son Joe; brothers, Bernard & Kenneth and sister-in-law Waltraud. Visitation Sunday 3-7 PM at ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHOLIC CHURCH (Palace at Osceola). Memorial Mass Tuesday 11 AM with a visitation also starting at 10 AM. Inurnment Fort Snelling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family. Ron was a lifelong West 7th St. resident. A proud Marine, he loved family, friends, fishing, softball and was a superfan of St. Thomas Softball.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
