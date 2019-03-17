|
August 21, 1962 — March 10, 2019 Of St. Paul Ron began his journey to the Spirit World after passing away very suddenly at his Highland Park home with his beloved dog, Gidaanis, at his side. Ron's Indian name is Asiginaak which means Red Wing Blackbird and is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation. Ron is survived by parents, Dr. Will and Mary Lou Antell of Stillwater; sister, Vicki (Jim) Selmecki of Bayport; brother, Richard (Juliet) of Stillwater; nieces, Abbie Selmecki, Angela and Rachael Antell of St. Louis Park; and nephew, Joe Selmecki of Afton. Ron graduated from Stillwater High School in 1981. He was a gifted athlete, earning letters in football (2), hockey (3) and baseball (3). He quarterbacked the "Big Red Machine" missing the state tournament by one game. Ron won the prestigious Hubbard Award in hockey as a junior and senior. His hockey teammates called him "Rocket" because of his explosive speed and deft stick handling. He earned college degrees at Lakewood Community College and St. Paul College. Ron had a congenial personality always willing to help. He loved the St. Croix, especially boating with the family. His loving smile and care will remain forever imprinted on his family and never be forgotten. May Giizhe Manidoo protect you on your journey. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21st from 4-8 PM at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. A Private Family Service will be held on Friday, March 22nd at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Gibewabamin. Until we meet again.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019