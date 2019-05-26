Home

Ronald James KRUEGER Jr.


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald James KRUEGER Jr. Obituary
June 5, 1958 ~ May 4, 2019 Died peacefully with his parents by his side. Preceded in death by his grandparents and sister Lisa Marie. Survived by sister Kim (Rick); brothers Terance, Patrick and Glenn; his children Michael, Christopher Lee, Sarah, Coral, Joey and Michelle; grandchildren Kassandra, Christopher, Sebastian, Hayden, Nolani, Emily, Silas, Regan, Chasin, Ariana and Emette. The family would like to thank Porta Caeli House in Tulsa, OK for their loving and peaceful care. There will be a private interment. Prayers are welcome from all.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
