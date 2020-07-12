Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Ron, the first of four children, was born at home in St. Cloud on June 13, 1936. Preceded in death by his parents Ben and Mary Brzinski, sister Janice Arbuckle, and son-in-law Bryan Saue. Survived by wife of 62 years, Arlene (Hallaway) Brzinski; brothers, Len (Judy) Brzinski, John (Becky) Brzinski; children, David (Mary) Brzinski, Rhonda Saue, Beth (Darren Radcliff) Brzinski, Ann Bartholomew; grand children, Nada (Rob) Saue, Sean (Trystnn) Saue, Aaron Bartholomew, Molly (Tony) Brzinski, Emily Brzinski, Heather (Brian) Radcliff, Tyler (Caitlyn) Radcliff; five great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews. Ron, a retired teacher, taught for 30 years at Hayden Heights in St. Paul, enjoyed math, science, and art, and was a Maplewood volunteer firefighter for 21 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice (Attn.: Lisa Sweeney, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, 55104) (ourladyofpeacemn.org
). Memorial service details pending.