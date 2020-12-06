1/1
Ronald John LINDNER
Age 86, of Baxter Passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Ron was born in Chicago, Illinois to Arthur & Estelle (Belz) Lindner. He married the love of his life, Dolores Hakes on June 2, 1956, and together they raised their family of 7 children. Through the good times and the tough times, they endured and trusted in God. Ron was an entrepreneur who was driven by a passion and love for fishing. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He and his younger brother Al were true pioneers in the era of modern fishing and left their indelible mark on the fishing industry for more than 50 years. The brothers brought a scientific approach to angling that helped them evolve into elite tournament fisherman. The pair developed the Lindy Tackle company and invented the Lindy Rig used by millions of walleye anglers. They went on to create a fishing media empire that began with the In-Fisherman magazine and expanded into radio, television, books and more. Then on to Lindner Media Productions which spawned Lindner's Angling Edge and an outcropping of subsidiaries. Ron was inducted into many Sportsman and Fishing Hall of Fames throughout his lifetime. Ron's devotion to his faith and his family will never be forgotten. For over 20 years, Ron also worked in prison ministry, helping individuals come to know the Lord. He is a legend who will live on in those of whom he has inspired. Ron Lindner was not only a fisherman, but a fisher of men. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Dolores; children: William (Kay), Michael, James (Jorie), Kim (Robert) Slagter, Dawn Lindner, Lisa (Billy) Hoffs, Daniel (Alissa); 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Allen (Mary). Ron is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service for Ron will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11AM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center (512 S 8th St, Brainerd) Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.halvorsontaylor.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center
Funeral services provided by
Halvorson-Taylor Funeral Home - Brainerd
512 South 8th Street
Brainerd, MN 56401
(218) 829-3581
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
To the entire family, may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Eric and Barbara Anderson
Friend
December 5, 2020
I never had the pleasure of meeting any of the Lindners but they all had a big effect on my youth as well as today.
I learned so much from their teachings of "All things that swim in fresh water." They started a fire inside of me after my first trip to Canada for Smallmouth Bass. I cannot than them enough for all of the years of hard work (and hard Fishing..) they did to make so many of us not only better Fisherman but better Sportsmen and better people. The words thank you seem pale compared to what they did for me.
Warren Pouyer jr.
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paul Maki
December 5, 2020
Glad to have been a friend on FaceBook.
Wayne Peterson
Friend
December 4, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mari Romanack
