I never had the pleasure of meeting any of the Lindners but they all had a big effect on my youth as well as today.

I learned so much from their teachings of "All things that swim in fresh water." They started a fire inside of me after my first trip to Canada for Smallmouth Bass. I cannot than them enough for all of the years of hard work (and hard Fishing..) they did to make so many of us not only better Fisherman but better Sportsmen and better people. The words thank you seem pale compared to what they did for me.

Warren Pouyer jr.

Friend