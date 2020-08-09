1/1
Ronald John MICKUS Jr.
1954 - 2020
Age 66, of St. Paul, MN/Somerset, WI Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Comforts of Homes in River Falls, WI. Ronald was born on May 21, 1954 to Ronald Sr. and Sharon (Anderson) Mickus in St. Paul MN. Ronald is survived by his wife, Jean; daughters, Tammy, Jennifer (Doug) Holtzkamp, Lisa, Kristi (Josh) Grimm and Dana; grandchildren, Sean, Corinna, Sydney, Matthew, Alexis, Connor, Riley, Brandi and Oliver; brothers, James (Julie) and Jerome; sister, Debra (Larry) Hudella; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Sr. and Sharon; brother, Wayne and sister, Lynn. Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI. www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
