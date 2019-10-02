|
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa Great-Grandpa. May 31, 1938-September 27, 2019. Longtime resident of St. Paul, retired IUOE Local 49. Preceded in death by wife, Georgina Peschel, parents, John & Marguerite Peschel, sisters, Lucille Grosinger and Marilyn Turi. Survived by second wife, Lois, the best companion and caregiver a widower could have. Also survived by daughter, Mary Jo(Randy) Maxwell; son, John (Angie) Peschel; grandsons Brandon (Amanda) Maxwell, Brett Maxwell; granddaughters, Marissa, Hannah and Jenna Peschel; soon to be granddaughter-in-law, Tiffany VanHaaften; great-grandchildren: Owen and Amani; many nieces, nephews, his Boser family, other relatives and a network of friends. We will miss you Papa Ron! Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday, October 7 at THE CHURCH OF THE HOLY CHILDHOOD, 1435 Midway Parkway. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2-6 PM, and at the church on Monday from 9–10 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019