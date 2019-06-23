|
Age 102 Passed away June 12, 2019 Born Winsted, MN and lived in Willernie, Mahtomedi, Scandia, and Stillwater. Preceded in death by parents John and Emma; sister Irene Kroniar; wife Eleanore. Survived by sons John (Marilynn Kaplan), James (Dee), Gerald (Nancy), and daughter Jacqueline Gary (Bill); six grand children; and six great-grandchildren. Visitation 10AM followed by funeral service 11AM Tuesday, June 25 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1250 S. Shore Dr, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019