Age 78 of St. Paul (Life Long Resident) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 5, 2020. Preceded in death by: parents Raymond and Aurelia Gadbois, brother Raymond Lee (Sue), sister Rene (Merle), sister Roxanne, and brother Rollie (Mary). Survived by: sister Robin, sons Joel (Cheryl), Jean-Paul (Ayako), Perry (Tammy) and Troy. Grandchildren: Chad (Shannon), Jennifer (CJ), Jolene (Aaron), Danielle, Joshua (Onjya), Alex, Samantha, Gabby, Abby, Phoebe and Emma. Great-Grandchildren: Marcus, Curtis, Zoe, Mickenziey, Jordan, Marcell, Carter, Carson, Bentley, Aliyah, Jack, Gabriella, Monica, Mateo and Arianna. Also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. A special thanks to his Special Nephew and Best Friend Dan Gadbois (Bridget). Ron was a devoted father, loved fishing, hunting, and most of all helping others. He will be deeply missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, 4-8pm. Cremation Society of MN, St. Paul location. 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020