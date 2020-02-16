Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
Ronald Joseph GADBOIS

Age 78 of St. Paul (Life Long Resident) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 5, 2020. Preceded in death by: parents Raymond and Aurelia Gadbois, brother Raymond Lee (Sue), sister Rene (Merle), sister Roxanne, and brother Rollie (Mary). Survived by: sister Robin, sons Joel (Cheryl), Jean-Paul (Ayako), Perry (Tammy) and Troy. Grandchildren: Chad (Shannon), Jennifer (CJ), Jolene (Aaron), Danielle, Joshua (Onjya), Alex, Samantha, Gabby, Abby, Phoebe and Emma. Great-Grandchildren: Marcus, Curtis, Zoe, Mickenziey, Jordan, Marcell, Carter, Carson, Bentley, Aliyah, Jack, Gabriella, Monica, Mateo and Arianna. Also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. A special thanks to his Special Nephew and Best Friend Dan Gadbois (Bridget). Ron was a devoted father, loved fishing, hunting, and most of all helping others. He will be deeply missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, 4-8pm. Cremation Society of MN, St. Paul location. 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
