Ronald KASPRZAK
30 Year MTC Driver Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by wife, daughter and family pets on November 15. Survived by best friend and loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn; cherished daughter and wonderful son-in-law, Christine (Rob) Schweich; proud Grandpa of Carly Jo and Aaron; devoted twin brother, Donald (Nancy) Kasprzak; brother-in-law, Dave Johnson; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Fran; and siblings, Jim and Raeleen. Special thank you to Don, Earl, Rich, Rob and Wendy for your unending help and support during Ron's last days. Thank you to Hospice Nurses Sonny and Julie, who gave Ron the best care during his two- year fight with Lung Cancer. Ron will be remembered for his love and kindness to children and animals. Rest in Peace Ron, until we meet again. Because Ron bequeathed his body to the U of MN, to assist current medical students in their studies, burial will occur at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
