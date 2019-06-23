|
Age 68, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 19, 2019 Survived by his wife of 45 years, Galynn; children, Joseph (Liza) and Jennifer; grandchildren, Jordyn and Jackson; siblings, Linda (Walter) Wiedermann and Carol (Greg) Jacobsmeyer; nieces, nephews, other family and friends, including Bob & Laurie Meyer, Ned & Judy Koprowski and David & Suzanne McCune. Retired 3M and SMC. Good friend, father, and husband. Golf fanatic and mad scientist. Service at a later date in St Louis, MO. Special thanks to all the visitors over the last 6 months and the caring staff at Regions Hospital, Good Samaritan Society, and Lakeview Hospice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019