|
|
Age 79, of Roseville, MN Went to Heaven on March 27, 2019 Preceded in death by father Wilbur Murray and mother Ruby (Murray) Wenell and stepfather Roy Wenell, sister Mary Kuether, nephew Joel Wolleat and more. Survived by his loving wife Darlene (nee Wolleat) of 53 years, sister Verda and brother-in-law Charles Ripperger, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Darlene Wolleat, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ron was born in St. Croix Falls, WI. He retired from Merriam Park Community Center where he was dedicated to working with kids for many years. Ron loved the outdoors, animals, music, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted and beloved son, husband, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. Ron loved Jesus and he was excited to go to Heaven. Thank you to the staff of St. Joseph Hospital for your great love and care. Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at 11am, visitation at 10am at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville, MN, 55113.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019