Age 78, of Roseville Born June 3, 1941, passed away April 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Odin & Lilly. Ron will be sadly missed by long-time girlfriend, Sandy Marrone; step-daughter, Colleen Carlson; step-granddaughters, Stephanie and Cassie Carlson; brothers, Erv and Jerry Knutson; sisters, Shirley Rick, Eileen Baker, Linda Wilkerson; nephews & nieces, Dick, Dan, Tim and Daryl Rick and Lynn Carver; Greg and Jeff Knutson, Kathy Asper, Patty Rowell, Brian and Brent Edberg, Jodi Golda and Kelly Martini. A Private Graveside Service was held on April 23rd. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.