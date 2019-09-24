Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY
1690 Dale St
Roseville, MN
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Sholom Home East
740 Kay Ave. S.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 80, of Mendota Heights Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Morris and Sophie Lifson. Survived by wife of 58 years, Helen; son, Todd (Jane) Lifson; daughter, Judy (Allen) Werthauser; and grand children, Andrew (Allison), Jeffrey (Dayna), Taylor (Jared), Morgan and Devin. Funeral service 3:00 pm on WEDNESDAY, September 25th, at TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale St., Roseville. Memorials preferred to Sholom Home, Temple of Aaron or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave. S., St. Paul. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
