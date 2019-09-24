|
Age 80, of Mendota Heights Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Morris and Sophie Lifson. Survived by wife of 58 years, Helen; son, Todd (Jane) Lifson; daughter, Judy (Allen) Werthauser; and grand children, Andrew (Allison), Jeffrey (Dayna), Taylor (Jared), Morgan and Devin. Funeral service 3:00 pm on WEDNESDAY, September 25th, at TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale St., Roseville. Memorials preferred to Sholom Home, Temple of Aaron or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave. S., St. Paul. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019