Age 82, of White Bear Lake Passed away May 31, 2019 He was preceded in death by sons Ronald Jr., and Robert, parents Mathias and Frances, and brother George. He leaves son Michael (Jacki), daughter Nora (Jeff), sister Mary, and friend Kathleen, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. A casual open house gathering will be held to honor him on Sat., June 29, 2019, 3-5PM at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake 55127.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019