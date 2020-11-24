1/1
Ronald Peter JOHNSON
Age 92, of St. Paul Has gone home to be with the Lord he loved. He was born in Aitkin, MN. He was the youngest of eight children and like all three of his brothers, served honorably in the military, in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951. He was an Outreach Evangelist, a Lay Minister, and an Elder at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Paul. He enjoyed reading and had a deep respect for history, which stood him well in his 36 years as a Cartographer with the MN Department of Transportation. Ronald loved his children, animals, music, and reading and had compassion for supporting animal rescue charities. Ronald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Muriel; his son, Peter; daughters, Wendy (Randall) and Cynthia (Erich); and three older sisters, Elin, Ebba, and Rhoda. Visitation Tuesday, November 24 from 5-7PM at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Interment at Union Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
