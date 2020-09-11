1/1
Ronald R. "Duke" LeDUC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa Age 87 of Oakdale, MN. Died September 7th, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by loving wife Kay of 53 years, parents Alfred and Margaret LeDuc, infant son Joseph, grandson Jason LeDuc. Survived by four children, Steven (Linda), Edward, Sandra (Nancy), Carrie (James) Berndt, seven grandchildren, Jack, Julia, and Joey Berndt, Lara, Thomas, Todd, and Kassie LeDuc, and three great grandchildren, Adeline, Charlotte and Oliver LeDuc, sister Rheta (Richard) Luy, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. and a graduate of Marquette University. Retired 3M Division Controller after 36 years. A lifetime member of the Maplewood Moose Lodge #963. An avid bowler, golfer, horseshoe pitcher and Green Bay Packer fan. Visitation Sunday, September 13, at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, during the Packer game. 2:00 PM-5:00 PM. Funeral Service Monday, September 14th, at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. North, Oakdale at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow the funeral at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Transfiguration Church or donor's preference. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved