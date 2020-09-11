Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa Age 87 of Oakdale, MN. Died September 7th, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by loving wife Kay of 53 years, parents Alfred and Margaret LeDuc, infant son Joseph, grandson Jason LeDuc. Survived by four children, Steven (Linda), Edward, Sandra (Nancy), Carrie (James) Berndt, seven grandchildren, Jack, Julia, and Joey Berndt, Lara, Thomas, Todd, and Kassie LeDuc, and three great grandchildren, Adeline, Charlotte and Oliver LeDuc, sister Rheta (Richard) Luy, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. and a graduate of Marquette University. Retired 3M Division Controller after 36 years. A lifetime member of the Maplewood Moose Lodge #963. An avid bowler, golfer, horseshoe pitcher and Green Bay Packer fan. Visitation Sunday, September 13, at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, during the Packer game. 2:00 PM-5:00 PM. Funeral Service Monday, September 14th, at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. North, Oakdale at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow the funeral at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Transfiguration Church or donor's preference. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com