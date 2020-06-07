Age 70 of Apple Valley, MN Passed suddenly of a known heart condition, May 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Alice. Survived by siblings Donna (Brian) Christianson, Judith, Barry (Beth), Guy, Nancy Ramsay, Donald Jr. "Chip", Mary (Stephen) Stadelman, Vicki (Paul Nobles) and many nieces and nephews. Life time career in Information Technology, Active University of Minnesota alumni, Carlson School Mentor, and Gopher fan. He enjoyed music, Jazz and playing guitar, golf, MN Twins, travel, and genealogy. Ron was a kind and generous son, brother, friend, and a beloved uncle. Visitation Sunday, June 14, 5-8 PM, with Celebration of Life service at 6 PM, J.S. Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home, 1580 Century Point, Eagan. Zoom Video of the service will be available, for details email Vicki: RonMemorial2020@gmail.com 651-454-9488