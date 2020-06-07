Ronald R. PALMATEER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 70 of Apple Valley, MN Passed suddenly of a known heart condition, May 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Alice. Survived by siblings Donna (Brian) Christianson, Judith, Barry (Beth), Guy, Nancy Ramsay, Donald Jr. "Chip", Mary (Stephen) Stadelman, Vicki (Paul Nobles) and many nieces and nephews. Life time career in Information Technology, Active University of Minnesota alumni, Carlson School Mentor, and Gopher fan. He enjoyed music, Jazz and playing guitar, golf, MN Twins, travel, and genealogy. Ron was a kind and generous son, brother, friend, and a beloved uncle. Visitation Sunday, June 14, 5-8 PM, with Celebration of Life service at 6 PM, J.S. Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home, 1580 Century Point, Eagan. Zoom Video of the service will be available, for details email Vicki: RonMemorial2020@gmail.com 651-454-9488





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved