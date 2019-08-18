|
was born on September 15, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Lawrence and Verna Fiereck. Ron passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Ron is preceded in death by parents, two brothers, one sister, and son Craig. He is survived by wife Audrey, daughter, Margo (Tom), son, Michael (Jill), 5 grandchildren (Laura, McClane, Cody, Emily and Dylan), and 5 great-grandchildren. Also sisters Lavonne and Kathy, brothers Dennis, Merle, Kenny and Gary. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 20 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00am at Washburn McReavy Funeral Home, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN, 763-767-1000.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019