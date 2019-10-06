|
|
Age 72 of St. Paul Passed peacefully on September 29, 2019. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Roland Anderson. Survived by wife of 52 years, Andrea; children, Paula and Ron (Tracy); grandchild, Megan and 3 great grandchildren. Ron was loved by all and will be missed. A celebration of Ron's life will be held, 11 AM, Tuesday at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, with a gathering 1 hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. (651) 631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019