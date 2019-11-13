Home

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
9185 Lexington Ave.
Circle Pines, MN
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
9185 Lexington Ave.
Circle Pines, MN
Ronald Roy DORNFELD Obituary
Age 76, of Lino Lakes Formerly Lake Elmo Ron passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 8, 2019 after a difficult struggle with cancer. Survived by loving wife, Sharon; children, Stephanie Glockner (John), and Brett Dornfeld; grand children, Megan Glockner (Ryan), Andrew Glockner, Brandon and Zach Dornfeld. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Vera Dornfeld and sister, Darlene Hayner. Retired from Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #10. The family would like to thank everyone for all of their prayers, support and love. Family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9185 Lexington Ave., Circle Pines, MN on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00PM with service at 2:00PM. Luncheon to follow. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Fairview Lakes Hospice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019
