Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald WHITETHORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald S. WHITETHORN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald S. WHITETHORN Obituary
Age 74 Of Maplewood Died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at United Hospital after a short illness, with his sisters at his side. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy; parents Sid and Sue Whitethorn; sister Kathy Whitethorn; and brother-in-law Joe Herbst. Survived by sisters Mary Herbst, Fran (Gary) DeCurtins and Judi (Bruce) Dock. Also survived by aunt Hildegard Davis; nieces and nephews Jeff Herbst, Jenny Anderson, Laura Sherwin, Amy Carlson, Brian DeCurtins, Kevin Dock; 12 great nieces and nephews; family and friends. Our thanks to the wonderful community and staff at the Ecumen Seasons of Maplewood for their friendship and support. Per Ron's wishes, there will be a private family service and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now