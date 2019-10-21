|
|
Age 74 Of Maplewood Died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at United Hospital after a short illness, with his sisters at his side. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy; parents Sid and Sue Whitethorn; sister Kathy Whitethorn; and brother-in-law Joe Herbst. Survived by sisters Mary Herbst, Fran (Gary) DeCurtins and Judi (Bruce) Dock. Also survived by aunt Hildegard Davis; nieces and nephews Jeff Herbst, Jenny Anderson, Laura Sherwin, Amy Carlson, Brian DeCurtins, Kevin Dock; 12 great nieces and nephews; family and friends. Our thanks to the wonderful community and staff at the Ecumen Seasons of Maplewood for their friendship and support. Per Ron's wishes, there will be a private family service and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 21, 2019