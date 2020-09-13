1/1
Ronald S. WILLERTON
Age 79, of South St. Paul Went to be with his Lord on May 20, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Richard & Stella; brothers Allen & David; sisters Twyla Gast, Virginia & Deborah. Survived by sister Cynthia (David) Sonju; brother Richard (Kay). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. Ron was a 1961 graduate of SSP, proud veteran of the US Marine Corps, a longtime employee of the Mpls. Public Schools, and active member of his church. He enjoyed camping, photography, watching sports, spending time with his family, and sharing his love for Jesus with everyone he met. Memorial Service 10:30 am Tuesday, September 15th at EAST IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1173 Payne Avenue, St. Paul. Family will greet friends 1 hr before Service at Church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Masks required. Memorials Preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
EAST IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
SEP
15
Memorial service
10:30 AM
EAST IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
