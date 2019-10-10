Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032

Ronald SPURR


1939 - 2019
Ronald SPURR Obituary
Age 80, of Conway, AR Went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. He was born August 31, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late Myrl and Eleanor (Salkowitz) Spurr. Ron was preceded in death by his sisters, Gini and Merle Ann Spurr. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and had a fulfilling career in newspaper management. He devoted his life to providing the perfect life for his wife and family. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; devoted wife of 56 years, Ann Spurr; daughters, D'Anna (David) Williams and Theresa (Brian) Luker; son, Mike (Christina) Spurr; brother, Robert (Elaine) Spurr; 13 grandchildren, two great grandsons, and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at 10:00am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with private interment to follow. rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019
