Of Woodbury MN Passed away on May 12, 2020 Ron was born on June 7, 1934 in Greaney MN to Harry C. E. Larson and Helen Rose (Bayuk) Larson. Ron was married to his high school sweetheart Joanne (Perala) on February 6, 1954. Ron was a man of integrity, a gifted craftsman and proud carpenter. At 18 he was the youngest person at the time to receive a journeyman union card in Minnesota. He worked decades for Orrin Thompson Homes and later had his own business, Homemaster Builders. Ron is survived by wife Joanne, son Doug (Leslie Watkins), daughter Diane Kussy (Steve), son Dan, grand children Andrea Granlund (Marc), Eric Larson (Jaimie), Matt Kussy (Krissy Johnson), Kelsey Schmidtke (Jackson), Abby Larson, and great grandchildren Jack Larson and Lily Granlund. He is also survived by brother Kenneth, sister Jeanelle (Gaylon Lahr), and many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis, and grandson Adam. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Afton, MN or Orr Ambulance, Orr, MN.









