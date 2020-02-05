|
|
Age 61, of Cottage Grove Passed away on February 2, 2020 She is preceded in death by her husband, Denny; brother, Larry; parents, Allen And Inez Halverson. Ronda is survived by her daughters, Margie (Jeff) Clark and Kim Koehler; stepson, Adam (Sarah); grand children, Tyler, Myah, and Elin; siblings, Gary (Valerie) and Lois (Dennis) Galotovich; sister-in-law, Sun Young; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 2 PM, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Rose of Sharon Lutheran Church, 6875 Jamaica Ave S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to, , https://www.alz.org/mnnd.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020