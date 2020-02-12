Home

Rosa NEIMY

Age 92 Passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 Born April 11, 1927 in Pomigliano D'Arco, Italy. A WWII bride married to Peter Neimy on April 20, 1947. Preceded in death by Peter and granddaughters Nicole and Shannah. Rosa is survived by sons, Daniel (Sue), Ronald (Cat Kraciun), daughters, Patricia (Willy) Percy and Susan Adams. Her loving legacy includes 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation on Friday, February 14 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1250 Oakdale Avenue, W. St. Paul, MN, followed by Funeral Service and mercy meal. Interment at Acacia Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. George Church. The family thanks Dr. Khoula Sikander, Health Partners Hospice and the staff at Inver Glen Senior Living for their loving care and support. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020
