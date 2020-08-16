Born January 7, 1936, Rosalie (Rosie) passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. She provided decades of customer service as a food server at Awadas and the Pool & Yacht Club. Rosie loved Carnival cruising, traveling, playing cards and her St Patrick's and July 4th celebrations with her dear sisters and life-long friends. Above all else, she cherished her family. She is survived by her children, Susan (Bill) Whitaker, Tom, Debbie and Dan Johnson, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister, Serena (Lolly) Taylor along with many other beloved family members and friends. Preceding her in death was daughter, Mary Ellen Hermann (Johnson), siblings Mary Lee, Joe Regan, Donna Ricci, Darlene Smith and parents James and Marie Regan. A mass will be held (masks required) at 10AM on September 12 at St. Stanislaus Parish, 197 So. Western Ave, St Paul, MN followed by a celebration of life luncheon at 12PM at K&J Catering, 2548 7th Ave E, North St. Paul (back entrance). Outdoor seating available, with all safety guidelines approved by MDH (masks needed inside). Rosie generously donated her body to the U of M for research/medical education. In lieu of flowers, Rosalie requests donations be made to The National Parkinson's Organization (www.parkinson.org
).