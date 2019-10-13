Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
380 E. Little Canada Rd.,
Little Canad, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
380 E. Little Canada Rd.
Little Canada, MN
Rosalie H. HINNENKAMP

Rosalie H. HINNENKAMP Obituary
Age 81, of Vadnais Heights Formerly of N.E. Minneapolis Died on October 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Alquin "Al". Survived by children Gary and Michelle (Dan) Paulson; grandchildren Mitchell and Lindsey; also many other loving relatives. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan of Maplewood for the compassionate care and kindness they showed Rosalie. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
