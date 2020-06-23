Age 78, of Sun City AZ Passed away Monday June 15th peacefully in her home with her loving children by her side. She was born June 10, 1942 in Hastings MN to Michael J. and Cecelia (Bauer) Kasel. She was a beloved mother, a devoted sister and a caring friend to many. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Shirley Marie Becker and Mary Kasel. Rosalie is survived by her children Dale Schaar of Peoria, AZ, Daniel Schaar of New Market, MN, Pamela Schaar of Phoenix AZ, Rebecca Schaar of Scottsdale AZ; Amanda Schaar of Scottsdale AZ; grand children Amber, Kayla, Dayton, Riley Schaar and Matthew Cozzi; great grandchildren Finley and Olive Ritacco; siblings Marge (Jerry) Hartung of Elmwood, WI, Jerry (Char) Kasel of Hastings, MN, Karen Elliott of Hastings MN, Jeanne (Bob) Weiers of Hastings MN, Anita (John) Bahls of Hastings, MN, Maureen (Tom) Kimmes of Hastings, MN and Mike Kasel Jr. of Durand, WI. A Celebration of life will be in both Phoenix AZ and Hastings MN with dates to be determined.









