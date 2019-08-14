|
Age 66 of St. Paul Passed away on August 12, 2019 She is survived by children, Carlos, Senaida, Ann, Dora. She was a loving sister to Michael Medina, Ramona Medina, Juan Medina, Jose Medina, Corina Medina. She loved music and dancing the night away. Her family will cherish so many memories of her, including her love of tostadas and food, makeup and Prince. She loved to give and be kind. She lived hard, loved hard, and is resting easy. Visitation will be 5-8PM Thursday, August 15 at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW 488 Humboldt Ave, with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Memorials to family preferred. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019