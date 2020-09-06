Age 86, of St. Paul Born June 29, 1934 in Rochester, MN to Louis & Rosella Wegner, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, September 1, 2020. Rosanne was an exceptional wife and mother. She loved her family greatly and always gave of herself to them and her grandchildren. Everyone knew her as a person who loved life and cared about everyone she met. She was quick to help those in need and seeking out those who needed a word of encouragement. Rosanne loved hosting friends for dinner, game night, spending time with family, taking long walks with her dog. She was a Christian and involved in many church activities at Rosemount Baptist Church. Rosanne will be dearly missed by her children: Linda Walther (Rick Cheney), Brian (Sandie), Drew (Sherry) and Robin (Mike) Grimes; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne and three brothers. Rosanne will be laid to rest with her husband Wayne after a graveside service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Memorials to Rosemount Baptist Church and Animal Humane Society. Henry W Anderson (952)432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com