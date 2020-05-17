Age 69, of Minneapolis Was born 24 February 1951 in Minneapolis, MN, Died 8:15am 8 May 2020 in Orono, MN. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Franklin Smith and Marguerite Smith; sister, Martha (Marti) Louise Smith and brother, Richard Francis Smith. Survived by husband, Alvin (Al) Gloege; daughter, Andraea Smith; granddaughter, Kaitlynne Rose Smith; grandson, William Thomas Alexander Leutbounshou Smith; sisters, Luci Mischel, Margaret Smith, Patricia Horne Sister and Angie Kimmel; brothers, Mike Smith, Paul Smith, Bob Smith, Tom Willette. Rosie and Al were married 19 August 2000 in Cross of Peace Lutheran Church, Shakopee, MN. Rosie had an additional line added to Al's vows: "To keep Rosie warm at all times". Rosie worked 1972-2003 (31 years) at the telephone company. She eventually became one of the first females to become a Central Office Technician, retiring in Minneapolis, MN. Rosie went on to become a Certified Pharmacy Technician. She went to work at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital. That was the most rewarding job she had, helping the veterans with their prescription problems. She proudly referred to them as "her vets". Rosie enjoyed traveling. Her favorite vacation spot was Hawaii, specifically the island of Kauai. Rosie loved animals, she will be missed by her current Emotional Support Animal, Cuddles. Cuddles is a 70 lb ½ St Bernard ½ Border Collie rescue dog who would accompany her on her doctor appointments at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Rosie loved going to plays and concerts. Her favorite play, which she saw 5 times, was Wicked. Her favorite concert was Jimmy Buffett in Las Vegas. Contributions in Rosie's honor should be made to Sharing & Caring Hands, 525 N. 7th St., Minneapolis, MN 55405. Mary Jo Copeland, founder of Sharing & Caring Hands, was Rosie's hero. Private Funeral Service at Washburn~McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 West 50th & Highway 100, Edina, MN 55436. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
