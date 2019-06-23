Home

St Joseph's Catholic Church
1154 Seminole Ave
West St Paul, MN 55118
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph Catholic Church
1154 Seminole Ave., W.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph Catholic Church
1154 Seminole Ave., W
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 90, of St. Paul, passed away June 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, four sisters and five brothers. A homemaker, she is survived by brother Joesph Vruno Sr., W. St. Paul; two daughters, Phyllis York and Janice (Lee) Turek; sons, Rick (JoAnn) Graf, Allen (Joy) Graf, Ron (Nancy) Graf and Tom (Lynne) Graf; 12 grandchildren; six great-grand children; relatives and friends. Addio mamma. Ti amiamo! Visitation, Monday, June 24, at 10 A.M., an hour prior to service at the Church of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Ave., W. St. Paul. Noon luncheon at church. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange St. S., St. Paul 55102.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
